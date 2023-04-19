Sarasota School Board rejects contract with consultant tied to Hillsdale College

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/News_Sarasota_PRX.wav https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/News_Sarasota_PRX.wav

The Sarasota County School Board voted yesterday to reject a $28,000 consulting contract with Jordan Adams, through his new consulting firm Vermillion. Nearly 80 speakers voiced concerns during an almost four-hour public comment, mostly in opposition to the hire.

Adams is a former associate of Hillsdale College, which is a conservative Christian based school in Michigan. Governor Ron Desantis said he intends to use Hillsdale as a model to recreate Florida’s progressive New College of Florida.

Dr. Jill Luis Spector, member of League of Women voters, opposed the hiring of consultant Jordan Adams.

“Additionally, we support the separation of church and state in our public school. And paid consultants should be secular and void of advocacy of a specific religion.”

Sarasota school board chair Bridgette Ziegler, is one of the cofounders of right wing group moms for liberty. She initially suggested hiring Vermillion late last month. Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Ziegler to help pick the new President of New College, as well as the new board that oversees Disney.