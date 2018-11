Share this:

On Tuesday the group Students for a Democratic Society at the University of South Florida is hosting a rally on campus to draw attention to immigrants’ rights and to ask the school not to cooperate with federal agencies cracking down on undocumented students.

Their “Immigrants are here to stay: rally!” is next Tuesday at 1:35 p.m. outside Cooper Hall at USF Tampa.

WMNF News interviewed Elizabeth Kramer, a member of SDS at USF.

