Second Greenway, Trails, and Blueways Master Plan Public Meeting

There is a second Greenways, Trails, and Blueways Master Plan Public meeting hosted by Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources. According to an email from Pasco Media Relations & Communications, it will be held on May 2nd of 2023 at the Land O’ Lakes Recreation Complex in Activity Rooms 1 and 2.

The department will also be hosting four separate open houses throughout Pasco County to show the progress on the Master Plan. The meetings will all be held from 9 in the morning to 9 in the evening on weekdays and from 9:30 in the morning to 6 in the evening on weekends.

Open Houses Locations:

Land O’ Lakes Recreation Complex in Activity Room 5 from May 1st to May 6th Wesley Chapel Recreation Center Lobby from May 8th to May 13th Veterans Memorial Park Rooms 3 and 4 from May 15th to May 17th J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex Activity Room 5 from May 18th to May 20th

For more information on the Master Plan, please visit mypas.co/3n48wTd