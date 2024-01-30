Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Senate bill loosening teen work restriction advances

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Zephyrhills Republican Senator Danny Burgess // The Florida Channel. 1/30/24

Listen:

A bill advanced in a Senate committee Tuesday loosening restrictions on labor laws for 16 and 17-year-olds in Florida. WMNF’s Chris Young reports this bill is a less extreme version of a House bill seeking to roll back child labor laws.

Under the bill, 16 and 17-year-olds could work from 5:30 am to midnight. Under current law, the limit is from 6:30 am to 11 pm. The bill is sponsored by Zephyrhills Republican Senator Danny Burgess.

“What drew me to this issue is, we homeschool. My kids are homeschooled, and so they’re too young to work right now. But when they become of age, they may be done with school by 1 PM.”

The bill also allows the state to grant waivers of certain child labor restrictions.

Most public comment was against the bill. Gretchen Robinson is a teacher from Orlando.

“We need to let these kids sleep, right? Kids need to be in school, they need to not be sleep deprived because that manager at McDonald’s can now give them a choice between closing on a school night or not being able to keep the job that’s likely helping their family keep a roof over their heads.”

Orlando Democratic Senator Linda Steward voted against the bill.

“A 16-year-old should not be out working until midnight, getting home about one o’clock in the morning, most of the time because of the drive issues. I think it’s just too dangerous.”

The bill advanced 4 to 1 in the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee.

Tags
,

You may also like

Does the Florida Legislature want to give Gov. Ron DeSantis his own army?

The Florida Legislature is one-third through its regular session and...

Conservation photographer Carlton Ward Jr.
Photographer Carlton Ward Jr. widens conservation efforts to the Gulf of Mexico

Photographer Carlton Ward Jr., who has spent years trying to...

manatees
Manatee deaths decrease in 2023 in Florida

©2024 The News Service of Florida After seeing a surge...

Black Chamber and a Rap Pioneer

The Tampa Bay community welcomes a new Black Chamber and...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Brazilian guitarist Diego Figueiredo is coming back to Tampa! Catch him on Jazz in the Night with Bob Seymour this Monday at 9pm. Get to know Diego & his sensational playing, live in the studio & on his album 'My World,' a big favorite on jazz radio last year. #wmnf #Music #jazz CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE 📸: Stephen Splane Today on @live_music_showcase WMNF's: @tusreymusic Join us for an awesome interview & great music! Watch here on Facebook or Click to Listen ==> https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN 📸: @natalie_rhea and @axel.marcenaro The WMNF RETRO #THROWBACK continues Featuring: Kodiac! This Brother and Sister Duo graced our stage for Vibes of the Back back in August of 2016. Who remembers this Band? Comment Below! #throwbackthursday #music 🎉🎶 Phil Nimmons Canadian jazz legend, is still making music at 100 years young! Join us in celebrating his incredible talent and contributions to jazz on Colors of Jazz January 28th, 8-10 PM! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKREEE! 🎹🎵 #JazzLegend #music 🎉🎶 #wmnf Only a week has passed since the MLK March, yet the spirit of love, unity, and happiness is still going strong! Let's keep the positive vibes flowing and champion for love and equality every single day. See you at the next one! 🙌❤️ #MLKMarch #Unity #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Freak Show