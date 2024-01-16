Senate proposal threatens public campaign funding, raises concerns for underfunded candidates

Senator Travis Hutson / Credit: The Florida Channel

Listen:

A new constitutional amendment advanced in a state Senate committee Wednesday that would stop public financing for campaigns for statewide offices. If it passes, it could hurt candidates without much funding.

SJR 114 would repeal a section in the state constitution put in place in 1998. The section allows public financing to go to candidates who agree to certain campaign guidelines. Republican Senator Travis Hutson sponsored the amendment.

“I read an article in the last campaign cycle about how much money the candidates were getting, and realized it was taxpayer dollars, and thought it was absurd.”

Democratic Senator Tina Polsky voted against the bill, saying it targets Democrats.

“It is very clear that the Republican Party has a lot more money, funding, outside groups, special interest groups, who help pay for campaigns than the Democratic Party has in Florida. And, as a result, it seems this would be a negative for Democratic candidates.”

Most public comment was against the bill. Marcus R. McCoy, Jr. is a pastor from Orlando.

“Public financing ensures not only the well-connected and rich have an opportunity to seek elected office. Public financing encourages a more diverse pool of candidates to participate in elections.”

The bill passed favorably in the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee, 5 to 3.