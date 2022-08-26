The Sertoma Youth Ranch gets new life — it’s acquired by the Will McLean Foundation

Share this:

A live music and camping area near Brooksville has a new chance at survival now that a Florida folk music foundation says it will acquire the Sertoma Youth Ranch.

An email from the president of the Will McLean Foundation says the group will take over the assets of the Sertoma Youth Ranch by the end of October.

The Sertoma Youth Ranch

The Sertoma board of directors recently voted to dissolve the entity.

According to its website, Sertoma Youth Ranch is “an 80-acre wooded campground … that provides youth groups from all over the state of Florida the opportunity to enjoy the rustic outdoors.”

The Will McLean Foundation

The Will McLean Foundation describes itself as a non-profit organization whose goals are to provide for research, education, performance and training to promote understanding and appreciation of the works of Will McLean and of other Florida artists.”

In an email, foundation president Doug Spears writes, “Operations at the Youth Ranch property will continue uninterrupted. The campground itself will not close and it is expected that the same events hosted there in the past, particularly music festivals and youth programs, will continue in the future.”

