Seven months later, Sarasota stepmom of kidnapped Israeli still seeks answers

Posted on by Chris Young
Sagui Dekel-Chen // Credit: Gillian Kaye

A Sarasota woman’s stepson is one of several Israelis taken hostage during Hamas’s October 7th attack. She is still seeking answers on her son’s whereabouts seven months later.

Gillian Kaye hasn’t heard from her stepson in months. Sagui Dekel-Chen, lived next to the Gaza Strip with his wife and two daughters. He lived in an area invaded by Hamas.

“In November,  there was a tranche of hostages that were released, and there were a number that were released from Kibbutz Nir-Oz and they had seen Segui, that was our first sign of life, and we knew that he was alive, we knew he had been wounded, and it’s the last sign of life that we’ve gotten.”

Kaye has met with US Officials, including President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. She says still, progress hasn’t been seen.

“We want the hostages home alive now, make a deal – it doesn’t matter what it costs. The deal has to be made.”

Hamas said Monday it accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal, requiring them to release hostages. But Israel said the deal did not meet its core demand.

“The Palestinian people are as captive, not in the same way, as our hostage families are by Hamas.”

Kaye hopes that people still keep hostages top of mind.

 

