Severe weather preparation and Tampa Bay area resources, shelters, sandbag information

Here are severe weather resources and sandbag information for the Tampa Bay area. This post will be updated as new resources and sandbag locations are available. Check out the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network for updates here

Visit Mutual Aid Disaster Relief’s “Inspiration and Support For Disaster Preparation” here

Read the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council ‘2019 All-Hazards Disaster Planning Guide’ for information on flooding and evacuation zones here

Emergency Shelters:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/shelters/

Sandbag Locations:

For information on filling and using sandbags, click here.

City residents can get up to 10 sandbags at 4501 S. Himes Avenue.

The complex is open daily from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. until further notice.

Manatee County:

Residents in Manatee County can get sandbags from two locations Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

5511 39th Street E

1108 26th Avenue E

Pasco County:

Residents can visit these self-serve sandbag locations in the county. They are open 24 hours. Officials say bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own bags.

Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

(Opens at 1 p.m.) Pasco Fire Rescue Station 17, 2951 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Old Dade City Police Station, 38042 Pasco Ave., Dade City

Polk County:



Bartow, Fla. (Aug. 27, 2019) – Sandbag fill sites will open tomorrow for Polk County residents preparing for Tropical Storm Dorian.

A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household to help prevent water intrusion into the home.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Aug. 28, the following locations will provide sand and sandbags. Please bring your own shovel.

Sandbag fill site locations are:

· Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734

· Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701

· Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588

· Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879

· Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524

· Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367

All sites will remain open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday. On Friday, only the Fort Meade and Frostproof sites will remain open. On Monday, only the Mulberry, Lakeland, Auburndale and Dundee sites will be open. However, this could change depending on the storm’s track and intensity.