Show your support for the Sustainable Living Show during this week’s FUNd drive.

Posted on by Grace Benke
Tampa Bay, it’s time to show some love! Love for your local radio station WMNF 88.5, the planet and especially for the Sustainable Living show! Do you value honest and productive conversations with people from all walks of life about sustainable and regenerative solutions to the problems we face? Why not put a dollar amount on it and consider donating to the Sustainable Living Show during our Spring fund drive this week? Anni Ellis and Tanja Vidovic show up every Monday at 11am to interview experts and all-around good humans, offering our listeners both education and hope for a beautiful future for ourselves and our planet. We rely on your generous donations to keep these relevant topics on air and now is a great time to vote with your dollars!

All you need to do is go to the WMNF donations page, choose your amount, and use the pull-down menu at the bottom to select “SUL-Sustainable Living.”  No donation is too big or too small.

Thank you for your support and don’t forget to tune in every Monday at 11am!

