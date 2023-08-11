Small west-coast Florida island to be added to conservation program

Share this:

Dan May Island is a 72-acre island on Florida’s west coast, north of Cedar Key, accessible only by boat or seaplane. On Friday, the Department of Environmental Protection Acquisition and Restoration Council voted to approve conservation funds for the island.

The property is surrounded by the Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge. It is set to be added to Florida’s conservation and recreation lands acquisition program, called Florida Forever.

Andrew Gude with the US Fish and Wildlife Service spoke in support during public comment.

“One of my missions in life is to work to preserve places that are in the middle of nowhere for public recreation and wildlife conservation. And this island, this area is truly in the middle of nowhere.”

Spanish artifacts from the 1800s have been found on the island. A lodge, dating to the 1930s, is also there.

Mike Allen is with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

“It’s not an easy place to get to, there’s no road to this area. It’s a bit of a boat ride. But we have a boat captain and multiple vessels and operations going on in the region, so I’ve committed to provide logistical support to both state and federal agencies and to university folks who want to use this area for research.”

The motion to add the land passed unanimously.