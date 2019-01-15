Solar Makes Cents on the Sustainable Living Program

Share this:

On Monday’s Sustainable Living Program the topic was Solar Electric Systems and our guests were The Gulf Coast Coordinator for Florida Solar United Neighbors, Julia Herbst; and the Director of the University of Central Florida’s Solar Energy Center, Dr. James Fenton.

Jim’s message was directed toward anyone that has a basic understanding of money. Solar Electric on your own roof is cash flow positive and we can power an electric car from these same systems. You can drop your price of buying fuel equal to .28/ gallon and pay back on a PV solar system is four to seven years. After that, you’ll have free power for about 25 years .

Julia’s message was about the power of community or co-op buying and thinking. Florida Solar United is a non-profit that helps you join a group with others who want to install cost effective, professionally engineered and locally sourced solar systems–and it is doing this every day all over the Sunshine State.

