St. Pete election: Robert Blackmon & Ken Welch

The St. Petersburg election for Mayor and for City Council seats is four weeks away: Tuesday, November 2nd.

Tens of thousands of mail ballots have already been sent out.

WMNF will focus on the city council races later this month. But Tuesday morning, we spent the hour hearing from the two candidates for St. Pete mayor: Robert Blackmon and Ken Welch.

They participated in a forum last week. It was organized and sponsored by USF St. Petersburg campus Student Government, USF St. Petersburg campus Center for Civic Engagement, the League of Women Voters of the St. Petersburg area, the St. Petersburg Downtown Business Partnership and LocalShops1.

It was moderated by Judithanne Scourfield McLauchlan, a professor of political science and director of the Center for Civic Engagement at USF’s St. Petersburg campus.

A mayor in St. Pete can serve two 4-year terms. Current Mayor Rick Kriseman is term-limited out.

The deadline to register to vote in the St. Pete election has already passed. But you can find out more information at votepinellas.com.

Listen to the full show here: