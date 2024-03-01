Donate Now!
St Pete has extended the date for their “Pulse Check” survey

Posted on by Colleen Cole
pelican tampa bay st. pete kayak
St. Petersburg, Florida, waterfront. By Seán Kinane. 28 May 2021.

City of St Petersburg has extended the date for residents to complete its community survey.

St Petersburg is conducting their “Pulse Check” survey through March 5th. The survey asks residents questions to help shape the future of the city. According to an email from City of St Petersburg, the survey is part of the National Community Survey. The results will show the strengths, weaknesses, what matters most to their residents, and its performance compared to similar communities. To take the survey, go to stpete.org/2024survey.

