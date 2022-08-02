St. Pete mayor on the redevelopment of the Gas Plant District and the possibility of keeping the Rays

Share this:

On WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe today, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch spoke about what to expect from the redevelopment of the Gas Plant District (the site of MLB’s Tropicana Field) and about the chances of the Tampa Bay Rays staying in town.

Hillsborough County School Board

Also on the show was Hillsborough County School Board member Jessica Vaughn. We spoke about a referendum that’s on the August 23 primary election ballot to increase property taxes to better fund public schools. We talked in depth about education issues in Hillsborough County and Florida.

Listen to the full show here:

Watch the interview with Ken Welch here:

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

