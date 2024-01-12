St Pete receives funding for homeowners impacted by hurricane

Homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, FL, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, left behind by Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kozin).

St Petersburg has recently received $600,000 from the state of Florida to help homeowners impacted by Hurricane Idalia. According to an email from the City of St. Petersburg, to be eligible for funding, applicants must have been impacted by Hurricane Idalia. Also, the applicant’s income is limited to 30%, 50%, 80% and 120% Area Median Income (AMI).

According to the city, these funds may be used for:

Rehabilitation, new construction, or any other eligible activities as provided under Florida Statutes or as authorized by the city. Assistance will only be provided for repairs not covered by insurance or other disaster programs;

Purchase of emergency supplies for eligible households to weatherproof damaged homes;

Interim repairs to avoid further damage; tree and debris removal required to make the individual housing unit habitable; Payment of insurance deductibles for rehabilitation of homes covered under homeowners’ insurance policies;

Rental and utility assistance for eligible applicants; and

Mortgage and utility assistance for eligible applicants.

More information and the application is at www.stpete.org/homerepair.