St. Pete to try out car-free initiative on Central Avenue this Halloween

The city of St. Pete is going to try out a car-free initiative in downtown St. Pete this weekend. This coming Sunday, on Halloween, Central Avenue will become car-free from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The goal of the initiative is to create a more bike friendly, e-scooter friendly and walkable environment for pedestrians. The initiative is also supposed to help boost consumer activity for all businesses along Central Avenue.

Nicole Roberts, who is a Community Outreach coordinator with the St. Pete downtown partnership, has helped organize the initiative and bring awareness to what a car-free street means for the downtown area.

“We started the initiative for car-free St. Pete in collaboration with a few of our transportation partners particularly at the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority or PSTA. Really just as a marketing initiative and encouraging people to go car-free in the downtown area, promoting all the options we have like e-scooters, bikes and things,” said Roberts.

Starting on MLK Jr. St. all the way to 31st St. along Central Avenue will be car-free.