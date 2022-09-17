St Petersburg City Council Member resigns

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NEWS_CityCouncilMemberV.wav
A St. Petersburg City Council member is resigning. Lisa Wheeler-Bowman is stepping down because she does not live in the district she represents. Wheeler-Bowman has represented District 7 since 2015. According to the Tampa Bay Times, former mayoral candidate Vince Nowicki said that Wheeler-Bowman had purchased a home in July that is located in a different district, District 6. She bought it with a Veterans Affairs loan, this requires the home to be the buyer’s main housing. The City Council is meeting next week to discuss the process to replace Lisa Wheeler-Bowman.