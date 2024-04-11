St. Petersburg College proposes three new degree programs

School classroom by diane39 via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Four new bachelor’s degree programs could be coming to two state colleges under proposals that will go before the State Board of Education next week.

Three of the proposed programs would be at St. Petersburg College.

They would be bachelor of science degrees in cardiopulmonary sciences and secondary English education and a bachelor of applied science degree in digital media.

Florida Gateway College in Lake City would get a bachelor of science degree in business administration.

All of the programs, except the St. Petersburg College digital media degree program, would begin in the fall semester.

The digital media program would start in January.

A description of the secondary English education degree program said the Florida Department of Education ranked the subject as the third-highest critical teacher shortage area in the 2020-2021 school year.

Similarly, a description of the business administration degree program said it “addresses the high demand for skilled business professionals in the college’s service district.”

The Board of Education will meet on Wednesday at Tallahassee Community College.