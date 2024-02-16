St Petersburg is conducting a “Pulse Check” Survey

Downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (April, 2016).

City of St Petersburg is conducting an online community survey. City leaders want to know what residents think about the future of the city.

St Petersburg is conducting their “Pulse Check” survey through February 27th. The survey asks residents questions to help shape the future of the city. According to an email from City of St Petersburg, the survey is part of the National Community Survey. The results will show the strengths, weaknesses, what matters most to their residents, and its performance compared to similar communities. To take the survey, go to stpete.org/2024survey.