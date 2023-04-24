St. Petersburg relaunches free compost bin program

Share this:

The city of St. Petersburg has reignited its free residential compost bin program.

According to a press release, the city’s compost bin program was relaunched on Earth Day, April 22nd. The relaunch comes after the program was put on hold at the end of 2022 for public review.

The program, which was introduced in 2019, requires residents to attend an in-person workshop prior to obtaining a bin. According to Sanitation Director, Willie Joseph, the workshops are designed to “set customers up for success with how-to instructions, troubleshooting and more.”

Composting is the equivalent to yard waste recycling, where the matter is turned into nutrient-rich fertilizer for soil and vegetation enrichment.

For more information on the program, you can visit www.stpete.org/composting or email [email protected].