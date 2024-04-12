St Pete’s annual Budget Open House is being held Tuesday

St. Petersburg, Florida, waterfront. By Seán Kinane. 28 May 2021.

St Petersburg is holding the City’s annual Budget Open House next Tuesday at 6 PM. This event will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 175 5th St. N. The event will include an overview of the Fiscal year 2025 Budget process, an opportunity for public comment, and remarks from Mayor Welch and the City Council.

Residents will have a chance to speak for 3 minutes each to share their input and budget priorities with Mayor Welch and City officials. If you are unable to attend in person, you can attend the Zoom meeting. For more information and the Zoom meeting link, go to www.stpete.org/budget.