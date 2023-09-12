State legislators gather to address community concerns ahead of upcoming legislative session

Share this:

State legislators that represent Hillsborough County and beyond met Tuesday to hear from the public about a wide range of issues prior to the start of the next legislative session.

The meeting took place at the Tampa International Airport.

Democrat Susan Valdés represents District 64.

“I’m looking forward to the work that we have here to do for this coming session, and I’m really looking forward to hearing all of your concerns today, and I promise to use my two ears very well.”

Members of the public spoke on a wide range of issues, such as environmental protections, prison reform, and utility costs.

Alison Holmes called for better disability services for Floridians.

“Florida should fund disability services for the thousands and thousands of disabled Floridians, including JJ, who are on the Medicaid waiver waitlist”

Her son, JJ, said he has been waiting on benefits for years.

Democratic Representative Michele Rayner responded.

“I see you come to Tallahassee year after year, committee week after committee week and your pleas fall on deaf ears. But I can assure you there are people on this delegation – that your pleas have not been falling on deaf ears.”

The legislative session begins in January.