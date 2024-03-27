Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Stephanie Kopelousos is approved to lead the Disney Tourism Oversight District at $400,000 per year

Posted on by Staff
Share
Disney
Walt Disney World entrance in 2010. photo By Jrobertiko (Denis Adriana Macias) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0) or GFDL (http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html)], via Wikimedia Commons

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Stephanie Kopelousos, a former legislative and intergovernmental affairs director for Gov. Ron DeSantis, was approved Wednesday to become administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which oversees an area dominated by Walt Disney World properties.

The district’s Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted DeSantis’ recommendation to hire Kopelousos.

Board Vice Chair Brian Aungst pointed to Kopelousos’ resume, which included serving as Florida Department of Transportation secretary under former Gov. Charlie Crist and later as Clay County manager.

“When you’re looking at central casting for this very, very unique general-purpose government special district, which is unlike any other special district in the country, those two skill sets — being able to deliver on massive infrastructure projects while also managing a general-purpose government and ensuring that the district, our constituents and the people of Central Florida have the resources and the infrastructure they need to be successful, which is our most important job — I couldn’t have asked for a better candidate,” Aungst said.

Kopelousos will replace Glen Gilzean, who was appointed March 4 by DeSantis as Orange County supervisor of elections.

The Board of Supervisors approved offering a contract matching Gilzean’s contract, which included an annual salary of $400,000 a year.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District was created last year by DeSantis and lawmakers to replace the former Reedy Creek Improvement District, which had close ties to Disney companies.

The move came after Disney angered DeSantis by opposing a law that restricts instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Clearwater’s Climate Resilience Efforts: Vulnerability Assessment Insights

Learn about the $250,000 grant from NOAA to Tampa Bay,...

food delivery
Florida food delivery preemption bill goes to Gov. Ron DeSantis

The Florida Legislature sent 18 bills to DeSantis, including one...

artificial intelligence
Professors tout AI for students and faculty

The Florida university system’s Board of Governors hosted a discussion...

pronouns they them
A judge will weigh Florida’s restrictions on pronouns in schools

A judge will hear a request to block part of...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
“From international superstars like Al Green to local legends like Elizabeth King, Memphians have been ingeniously fusing soul music and gospel together for decades. Today, brothers Chris and Courtney Barnes are carrying on that legacy by paying homage to the past while still charting new territory. Before forming The Sensational Barnes Brothers, both siblings were members of the soul/funk group Black Cream and have worked alongside some of the industry’s biggest names. The duo’s debut album Nobody’s Fault But My Own, the very first release under the Bible and Tire Recording Co. label, was hailed as a modern sacred soul classic. If you’re somehow under the impression that gospel music can’t be downright funky, then the Barnes brothers are here to convince you otherwise.” –Memphis in May International Music Festival CLICK FOR TICKETS ==> https://link.wmnf.org/THW24 #wmnfevents #thw24 #Livemusic “Hailing from the heartland of the Midwest and the yellow brick road leading to Oz, indie darlings Sweeping Promises deliver on the promises of the early post punks by creating a cacophony of angular sounds created from the DIY ethos (Punk-101). The dynamic duo of Lira Mundal (vocalist/bass) and Caufield Shnug (rythmn guitar) will take you back to the days of Television, Pere Ubu, Wire, This Heat and early pioneers Erase Errata. (And since Lira was a former pastry chef, maybe bring a few cookies along for the mystical journey!) Don’t miss their exciting display of power, punk, and passion at WMNF’S Tropical Heatwave 2024!” CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS –Mike Bagley, WMNF Alternative Music Director & Host of BodyRock on 88.5 FM Huge thanks to Lime Cordiale for gracing the studios of WMNF 88.5 for the Morning Show with @camerondilley where they shared insights into their music, environmental initiatives, and more. This intimate interaction further underscored their commitment to engaging with fans on issues that transcend entertainment. Click Top button in LINKTREE for more! #Music #communityradio #wmnf We're taking you back to an awesome Retro #TBT Ft. the amazing Vanessa Collier and the Legendary JCs from back in December 13th of 2019. Who loves this band? Show this group some love by sharing your memories below! #wmnf #music It's that time again to dive into the vibes of WMNF TROPICAL HEATWAVE and get acquainted with the bands! 🎶 Today's Feature is a local favorite Selwyn Birchwood! “Birchwood combines deep blues, blazing psychedelic rock, rump-shaking funk, and Southern soul into a singularity that’s both personal and universal. His singing, guitar and lap steel work, and songwriting are the real, high-value deal and can raise any roof in the world.”
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Wednesday
Player position: