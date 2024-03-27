Stephanie Kopelousos is approved to lead the Disney Tourism Oversight District at $400,000 per year

Walt Disney World entrance in 2010. photo By Jrobertiko (Denis Adriana Macias) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0) or GFDL (http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html)], via Wikimedia Commons

Stephanie Kopelousos, a former legislative and intergovernmental affairs director for Gov. Ron DeSantis, was approved Wednesday to become administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which oversees an area dominated by Walt Disney World properties.

The district’s Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted DeSantis’ recommendation to hire Kopelousos.

Board Vice Chair Brian Aungst pointed to Kopelousos’ resume, which included serving as Florida Department of Transportation secretary under former Gov. Charlie Crist and later as Clay County manager.

“When you’re looking at central casting for this very, very unique general-purpose government special district, which is unlike any other special district in the country, those two skill sets — being able to deliver on massive infrastructure projects while also managing a general-purpose government and ensuring that the district, our constituents and the people of Central Florida have the resources and the infrastructure they need to be successful, which is our most important job — I couldn’t have asked for a better candidate,” Aungst said.

Kopelousos will replace Glen Gilzean, who was appointed March 4 by DeSantis as Orange County supervisor of elections.

The Board of Supervisors approved offering a contract matching Gilzean’s contract, which included an annual salary of $400,000 a year.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District was created last year by DeSantis and lawmakers to replace the former Reedy Creek Improvement District, which had close ties to Disney companies.

The move came after Disney angered DeSantis by opposing a law that restricts instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.