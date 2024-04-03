Donate Now!
Strong spring storm system to elevate risk for strong storms across Florida Wednesday

Posted on by Staff
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By William Maxham

All of the Florida panhandle is in a “slight” risk area for severe storms Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. A strong storm system is moving through the eastern half of the nation with severe weather impacts likely from the Great Lakes down to the Gulf Coast. Just north of the Florida border, the environment will be a bit more favorable for severe storms, where the Storm Prediction Center has designated an enhanced risk area for severe thunderstorms. Storms that develop in this area Tuesday are likely to be rotating, and capable of producing a tornado.

After sunrise Wednesday morning, strong to severe storms are likely to be ongoing across the peninsula, roughly lined up along the I-4 corridor. The Storm Prediction Center has placed this area of Florida in the slight category for severe storms on Wednesday. By the late morning Wednesday into early afternoon, the area of ongoing storms could intensify before a strong cold front pushes storms out to sea by Thursday. The main severe weather threats from Wednesday’s storms for damaging winds over 60 mph, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Some hail is also possible. Cooler and less humid air will push in behind the cold front with calm weather settling in through the weekend.

