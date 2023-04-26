Strong storms are likely in Florida Wednesday evening

Share this:

Strong & severe storms are likely in the Florida Peninsula late this afternoon & evening.

Very large hail up to baseballs & damaging winds are the main threats.

Isolated, brief tornadoes are also possible, especially near the Atlantic Coast.

Widespread storms are not expected until 4-5 PM and the strongest storms are most likely, 6-10 PM.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for our area through 9 o’clock tonight.

FPREN Meteorologist Megan Borowski says that storms this evening could produce tornadoes, 70 mph winds and large hail.

“The ingredients are aligning for rotating thunderstorms into the evening across a good portion of the peninsula. The latest data coming in suggests that interests from Ocala to Orlando, Daytona, Melbourne, Sebring, and Okeechobee need to remain particularly vigilant this evening… as that’s where conditions are most favorable for 2 to 3 inch diameter hail.”

Megan urges us to remain within a study building this evening, in anticipation of strong storms. She says if a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Warning is issued for our location that we should seek shelter in the innermost room on the lowermost floor of a sturdy building.