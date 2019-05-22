Supporter of Venezuela’s president will speak in Tampa on Friday

Share this:

The U.S. government considers someone who wasn’t elected to be the interim president of Venezuela. But the elected president, Nicolas Maduro has maintained power despite the attempted coup. Several Trump administration officials have implied the U.S. could intervene militarily. A supporter of the Maduro government will speak this Friday in Tampa about what she learned on her recent trip to Venezuela.

Gloria La Riva is an organizer with the ANSWER Coalition (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism). She’s speaking this Friday in Tampa. It begins at 6:30 p.m. at 3102 N. Habana Avenue.

