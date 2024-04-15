Donate Now!
Sustainability in Transportation with Dayna Lazarus

Posted on by Grace Benke
On Monday April 15, 2024, Tanja and Anni were joined by Dayna Lazarus is AICP certified in urban planning, co-founder of Transit Now Tampa Bay. Dayna has a Masters in Urban and Regional Planning and graduate certificates in Sustainable Transportation and Community Development. She has dedicated her life and career to improving outcomes in housing affordability, transportation sustainability and climate resilience.

Topics discussed:

What is urban/regional planning

What Tampa Bay is doing right/wrong in transportation

Racial inequality and how it relates to urban and transportation planning

How citizens can impact planning decisions

biking safety in Tampa

and more!

 

Find out more about Dayna and her projects at Transit Now Tampa Bay on Facebook and the website for Sunshine Citizens. You can also email her at [email protected]

If you love what we do on Sustainable Living, don’t forget to tune in every Monday at 11am on WMNF 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives. If you’d like to donate to show your support, head over to the donations page and direct your pledge to the Sustainable Living Show.

