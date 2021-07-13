Sustainable Herbalism & Natives on Sustainable Living

Share this:

On this Monday’s Sustainable Living show (7/12/21) we had guest Dr. Bob Linde of Acupuncture and Herbal Therapies in St. Petersburg in-studio to talk about sustainable herbalism and native edibles and medicinals. Dr. Bob has an MS in Oriental Medicine and a BS in education. He is a licensed acupuncture physician, Registered Herbalist and the owner of Acupuncture and Herbal Therapies. He also co-operates (and cooperates) Traditions School of Herbal Studies (also in St. Pete) with his partner Renee Crozier Prince.

We chatted about some of his favorite backyard herbs often seen as weeds, such as Bidens spp. (Spanish Needle) and Sida, and also touched on safe foraging practices. We covered proper sourcing of herbs and supplements for medicinal use and even answered a few great calls with more specific health questions.

If you missed it, or loved it so much you want to listen all over again, you can tune into the archives here.