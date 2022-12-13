Sustainable Living: Croc Docs

Share this:

Today’s guest was Paul Evans, he is a Science Writer and Outreach Coordinator for the University of Florida’s Croc Docs research team.

About our Guest

The Croc Docs are a team of biologists working to improve the understanding of herpetofauna in South Florida, the Caribbean, and endangered mammals in Central America. Paul aims to bridge knowledge gaps existing in the conservation field through wildlife education, scientific research, and public engagement.

They are also ecological modelers, and outreach specialists on the forefront of wildlife research in south Florida and the Caribbean. The Croc Docs conducts long-term, applied research and monitoring focused on crocodilians, invasive reptiles, threatened and endangered species, climate change, and human dimensions. In collaboration with federal, state, local, and tribal agencies, they respond to pressing wildlife management needs and provide scientific support for Everglades restoration.

To report invasive species sightings in Florida, you can download the IveGot1 application powered by EDDMapS

Crocodiles

There were a few standout bits of information to us. Crocodiles are more suited to tropical weather so Florida is as cold as they mostly can manage. They also have a “salt gland” that developed to allow them to handle more salt in the water. However, the babies aren’t born with it and need some weeks of fresh water only. That can even be rain puddles.

Crocodiles are much cold tolerant, and their range are The Carolina’s, as well as Mississippi, Louisiana, and east Texas.

An invasive species Tegu, is also being watched. Since they can handle cold weather there’s lots of concern that they will easily spread deeper away from Florida.

Always report nests of gators so they can be documented and if you Are concerned about an alligator should call our toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286)

We think it’s important to help our native species thrive. Remember, all the links in the ecosystem create balance. Without one, it’s thrown off to the detriment of the whole.

Treat the world well, it’s all we have. Mother Nature needs us all to do our part to promote a balance of people, profit, and the planet.

To listen to the full show:

Helpful Links:

Statewide Nuisance Alligator program

CrocFest Event

Croc Fest Facebook Page

27 Species of Crocodillian