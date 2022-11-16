Sustainable Living: Dragonflies and damselflies

Share this:

This weeks guest on Sustainable Living is Virginia Overstreet. We talked about gardening for dragonflies AND damselflies.

About our guest

Virginia is the President of the Suncoast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society. She has been a Florida Master Gardener Volunteer since 2001 and a Florida Naturalist since 2009. She enjoys teaching homeowners about the importance of preserving Florida’s natural areas, conserving water, supporting wildlife, and using native plants in their landscapes. Virginia also enjoys hiking in preserves and parks throughout the state, but her favorite views of natural Florida are those she sees from her kayak.

Facts about Dragonflies

Dragonflies have been around for 300 million years. The most successful carnivore is proven by being successful 95% of the time when hunting insects.

Their wings can do many types of movements… counter stroking to make quick turns, sit with its abdomen pointing at the sun (called the “obelisk position”) to reduce solar heating, can hover by using front and back wings separately…. So many things!

They can mate while flying and the nymphs stay babies for upwards to 2 years!!! They are fascinating!

The dragonflies and damselflies predators are birds, spiders, toads/frogs, AND other dragonflies.

My takeaway was to not use pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, or chemical fertilizers and you will create a hospitable environment for all living things.

Helpful links and events

