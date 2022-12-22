Sustainable Living: Herbs

Share this:

On Monday’s show we had Bob Linde, AP, RH Acupuncture Physician, and registered Herbalist (AHG).

About Our Guest

Bob is the owner of Acupuncture & Herbal Therapies and the Traditions School of Herbal Studies in St. Petersburg, Florida. He has been serving the Tampa Bay community for over 25 years. Teaching about medicinal and edible plants that grow in your own back yard. Bob recently completed 12 episodes for INTI TV, “Sanaciones con Bob Linde”, an exploration of indigenous people’s herbal practices. You can stream these episodes on YouTube.

There is a fast-growing herbal community here in Tampa Bay as well as many of the powerful bioregional plants that grow in your own backyard.

The four biggest herbs talked about on the show

A good takeaway is this is not FDA approved.

St John’s Wort Oil: topically for nerve pain and low blood sugars BUT using internally can interfere with LOTS of western medicines (Birth control pills for example).

Bidens Alba (Spanish needle): both edible and so effective and is an anti-microbial. It can be used for a lingering cough. Tsp and tablespoon but chew raw if possible. New leaves and plants have already flowered.

Turmeric: It should be chopped and used in tea for anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, or digestive (Curry).

Golden milk: best to put in the milk of your choice, turmeric, ginger, and a sweetener if preferred.

Events happening soon

Thursday & Friday December 22nd & 23rd

The end of the year wears down most of us! No worries, we have the perfect relief for you!

Join them at Acupuncture and Herbal Therapies: 2520 Central Ave for a community style FREE Stress Clinic.

Enjoy basic Acu care, Ear seeds, and magnet therapy in a seated group setting.

Sessions are 30-40min.

No appointments necessary, just walk in!

Donations accepted

FREE Herb Walk NEW YEARS DAY. It’s from 9 in the morning to 11 in the afternoon at Forrest Bluff Park located at 4th St South and 64th avenue South in St Pete. Walk around with Bob Linde and discover the wonders of what every yard has and the medicinal use of many of our native plants.

Helpful Links:

Black forager: https://www.npr.org/sections/codeswitch/2021/09/09/173838801/meet-alexis-nikole-nelson-the-wildly-popular-black-forager

Event:

https://www.earthskills.com/

Contact for Bob Linde:

www.acuherbals.com

www.traditionsherbschool.com