Sustainable Living: Solar United Neighbors

About our guest

Today on Sustainable Living, we talked with Heaven Cambell. Heaven is the Florida Program Director of Solar United Neighbors (SUN). They are a NON-PROFIT that helps Floridians go solar, join and fight for their energy rights! She is passionate about energy equity, moving our state forward in energy policy and connecting solar enthusiasts. She is a Florida native, Osprey and Gator and enjoys spending time in nature with her dogs and family.

How the program started

It all began with 2 boys 12years old who watched “An Inconvenient Truth”. The boys were so moved they asked their mother Anya Schulman to help them organize to get solar power. Schulman found that the process was complicated and expensive. She wondered if wholesale pricing could make solar more accessible. The boys then began knocking on doors in their Mount Pleasant neighborhood in central Washington, D.C. In two weeks, 50 neighbors had signed on to the idea. Two years later, Schulman and 44 of her neighbors started Solar Power. This marks the beginning of what would grow in a grassroots way into the national non-profit Solar United Neighbors.

Solar United Neighbors

All the background footwork that’s done has made it easier and more affordable for an average homeowner. In 2015, NPR did a segment on SUN. Mary DuBois was listening to the show and made contact with Solar United Neighbors. She is truly responsible for getting it going in Florida. Thank you, Mary!

Go to: https://www.solarunitedneighbors.org/go-solar/want-to-install-solar/go-solar-in-a-coop/

Look for your state and county. If you don’t find it active now, contact SUN as there are many being launched now or soon. By the way, Hillsborough County registration is still open till August 12th so HURRY if you are here!

By the way, Hillsborough County is leading Florida in most county owned buildings with solar installation. Tampa has a Sustainability Director: Whit Remer

Remember solar is the LEAST intensive form of energy. It uses the least water in all processing than ANY other energy sources. Solar is for everyone. It also has a high return on investment and improves value on home prices.

Just last week a caller said his electric bill used to be $400, and now with solar it’s around $2!! Sounds great to me! Together WE CAN make a difference.

Tune in next Monday morning at 11 AM, where we will be talking with Justine Tramble of Tampa Bay Water keepers & Maya Burke with Tampa Bay Estuary Program.

