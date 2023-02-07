Sustainable Living: State Fairs

Share this:

Today we talked with several organizations from Florida that will be at the state fair from FEBRUARY 9-20, 2023.

State Fairs

State fairs began in the nineteenth century for the purpose of promoting state agriculture, through competitive exhibitions of livestock and displays of farm products.

Mr. Watson of Massachusetts raised Merino sheep. He was so proud of them he brought 2 to the town square in 1807…and he drew a crowd. After that, he started doing sheep parades. By 1811, Watson had helped organize the Berkshire Agricultural Society, a group of friends and farmers, and local agricultural fairs evolved to include cattle shows and livestock showcases. The notion soon caught on, and communities outside of Massachusetts began hosting their own agricultural fairs.

Our first FLORIDA fair was held in downtown Tampa at Henry B. Plant’s Tampa Bay Hotel in 1904. As we grew in popularity, the need for a governing body arose. In 1975, the Florida State Legislature created the Florida State Fair Authority. Now an official organization, we packed up and moved to our new home – the Florida State Fairgrounds you know and love today, just off Interstate 4

This year it’s February 9-20, 2023.

4800 US Highway 401 North

Tampa, Fl. 33610

813-621-7821

https://floridastatefair.com/visit/

About our guest: Hillary Cosenza

Hillary Cosenza is Currently the 2nd female and youngest president of The Rare Fruit Council.

RFC was founded in Miami in 1955. Tampa Chapter since which was founded December 3, 1978, in Temple Terrace, Florida.

As a club there are monthly speakers that focus on fruit subjects, plant raffle, free seeds, and seasonal tastings… a big favorite is our mango tasting in June.

The RFC has had a booth in the Fair for over 20 years. Our booth will be near gate 3 and we will be there Sunday February 19th 10am-5pm. The season for citrus is the focus for the fair every year for RFC and we will have members there to talk about them and hand out free samples.

Hillary Cosenza is a native Floridian and the owner of Consenza family Nursery. She’s been interested in growing trees and plants for 30 Years since she was a child.

Find out more about the club: https://rarefruit.org/

About our guest: Jim Handley

Jim Handley: Executive Vice President of Florida Cattlemen’s Association

FCA Is a Statewide, Non-Profit Organization Established In 1934

The nonprofit organization is devoted entirely and exclusively to promoting and protecting the ability of cattlemen members to produce and market their products.

Cattle were first brought to the North American continent in 1521. Brahman breeds from India were introduced in 1930’s from Texas. Today 1/8 to 1/4 Brahman is needed in the cattle to be best adapted to our hot weather.

The part of a rancher being a good land steward is using the animals to keep down the second story of plant materials. Also recycled by-product are used as feed which keeps it out of the landfill. Examples are molasses (cane roughage) orange pulp, brewery bulk refuse.

https://floridacattlemen.org/

https://nwdistrict.ifas.ufl.edu/phag/2017/09/29/friday-feature-a-tribute-to-bud-adams-one-of-floridas-greatest-cowmen/

About our guest: Kenny Gil

Kenny Gil is a third year Agricultural Sciences Teacher at a public high School here in Hillsborough County. He is the Advisor for his schools FFA chapter. The FFA, formerly called Future farmers of America, now referred to simply as “the National FFA Organization.”

His students have and will be participating in the career development competition. They came in 13th out of 65 who competed. They will be competing to advance into the finals. Fingers Crossed! They will be showing their chickens and rabbits. The students will be showing their knowledge about the animals and teaching those that come by the booth. They will also be in the hay bale decoration competition, which they placed 4th last year with a bee/honey design. They are working hard to top that this year too.

https://www.ffa.org/ffa-history/

Along with the food and rides…. There will be lots of animals, plants, and interesting Florida history at the Florida State Fair…. Don’t miss it this year!

Fair address:

4800 US Hwy. 301 North, Tampa FL 33610

813.621.7821 | [email protected]

Remember if you are looking for someone to save the world – look in the mirror.