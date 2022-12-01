Sustainable Living: Water rights settlements and the Bureau of Indian Affairs

Share this:

Today we talked about water rights settlements and the Bureau of Indian Affairs with Michael Whitehead.

Michael graduated from the Patel College of Global Sustainability at USF in 2022 with a concentration in water. He also earned a Bachelor of Arts from Sewanee the University of the South in Economics and Philosophy. Now working as a federal contractor for the Bureau of Indian Affairs underneath the water and power division. More specifically working within the Branch of water resources. His current projects include a historical analysis of Indian water rights settlements across the country, and a 5-year technician training program in association with Conservation Legacy.

