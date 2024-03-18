Sustainable Solutions in business with Caleb Quaid (Regenerative Shift)

On Monday March 18th, 2024, Caleb Quaid of Regenerative Shift joined the Sustainable Living Show to discuss regenerative solutions for businesses, communities and individuals. Regenerative Shift is a Tampa based environmental consulting firm, consulting with organizations and communities on holistic environmental programs. Quaid serves on both the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council Resiliency Commitee and Corridor Compatible Communities and holds a LEED AP BD+C. Prior to beginning Regenerative Shift, Quaid worked for 12 years in the NFL, mostly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a senior operations and project manager role.

Topics discussed include:

Regenerative agriculture

The Farm Bill and the IRA (Inflation Reduction ACT)

Tax incentives for green businesses and home owners and where to find them

Soil regeneration

Contact or find out more about Regenerative Shift on their website.

Watch the live version of todays show with Caleb Quaid here (passcode: =91ZZpF&)

*We were also joined briefly by Kitty Wallace who let us know about the 6th “Grow Gardens” Conference on April 6th.

If you enjoy the Sustainable Living Show, join us on WMNF 88.5 every Monday at 11am on your local radio dial, streaming online or listen to past episodes here.