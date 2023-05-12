Tallahassee Democrat’s Kathryn Varn talks Florida ‘trauma session’ on WMNF Tampa

Share this:

On the latest episode of The Skinny on WMNF Tampa 88.5-FM, Mitch, Ben and Ray talk FBI raids, Uhuru, Michelin stars and continue to recap the 2023 Florida legislative session. They’re joined by special guest St. Pete resident Kathryn Varn, Statewide Enterprise Reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat and USA Today Network, who talked about her coverage, plus the reporting for her story, “Trauma session: How this year’s Florida legislative session reopened wounds, left scars.”

