Tampa 5 protestors talk about nationwide support, free speech in Florida and more

Posted on by Ray Roa
Three women in a radio studio, with headphones on, listening to a caller and waiting to respond on two microphones.
(L-R) Lauren Pinero, ​​Gia Davila, and Chrisley Carpio at the WMNF Tampa studio in Tampa, Florida on Dec. 1, 2023.

July selection starts on Dec. 12 in the trial of the Tampa 5 protesters, five women facing a mix of misdemeanor and felony charges including disrupting a school or campus function and resisting an officer without violence, plus battery on a law enforcement officer. Three of the women—Lauren Pinero, ​​Gia Davila, Chrisley Carpio—joined WMNF Tampa public affairs program “The Skinny” to discuss recent developments in their lives, the trial, getting support from as far as Los Angeles, and what the next few weeks mean for free speech in Florida. Learn more about them via defendthetampa5.org.

On the second half of the show, businessman and former Tampa mayoral candidate Topher Morrison—along with his dog Macie—joined in to talk about their time overseas as he earned a MBA from Oxford University, plus his future in the Bay area. And, no, he’s not running for mayor again.

Download to the Dec. 1 episode of The Skinny via wmnf.org (audio TK), or listen via podcast services like Apple MusicTuneInGoogle Podcasts and Spotify.

