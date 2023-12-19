Tampa Bay area cold weather shelters open tonight

|Hillsborough County, Fla. (Dec. 18, 2023) – Hillsborough County’s cold weather shelters program will be activated tonight, Monday, Dec. 18, for the homeless and those who live in homes without adequate heat who are unable to find other accommodations. The National Weather Service expects local temperatures to dip to or below 40 degrees with wind chill in Hillsborough County on Monday night.Shelter organizers are expecting high demand with limited capacity, so residents who need a warm place to stay are encouraged to use all resources like friends and family as a first option.
Hillsborough County is partnering with the following organizations to provide limited-capacity cold weather shelters for adults. All shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity prior to that time.
Amazing Love Ministries
3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602
Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park
107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)
2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566
Hyde Park United Methodist Church (Preferred Media Location)
500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606
Legacy Church
3416 N. 15th St., Tampa, FL 33605
New Life Church (hosted by Unbroken Dreams, Inc., — Pet Friendly)
8216 N. 13th St., Tampa, FL 33604
Tampa Bay Mission of Hope
212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594
Metropolitan Ministries is supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. All congregate shelters are reserved for adults only. Pre-registration is required by calling the number below. Phone lines turn on at 9 a.m., and the deadline to call is 5 p.m. Families with minor children should call (813) 209-1176.