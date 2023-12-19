Tampa Bay area cold weather shelters open tonight

Hillsborough Cold Weather Shelters to Open Monday Night

Program is expected to have high demand and limited capacity Hillsborough County, Fla. (Dec. 18, 2023) – Hillsborough County’s cold weather shelters program will be activated tonight, Monday, Dec. 18, for the homeless and those who live in homes without adequate heat who are unable to find other accommodations. The National Weather Service expects local temperatures to dip to or below 40 degrees with wind chill in Hillsborough County on Monday night.Shelter organizers are expecting high demand with limited capacity, so residents who need a warm place to stay are encouraged to use all resources like friends and family as a first option. Hillsborough County is partnering with the following organizations to provide limited-capacity cold weather shelters for adults. All shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity prior to that time. Amazing Love Ministries 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602 Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606 Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center) 2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566 Hyde Park United Methodist Church (Preferred Media Location) 500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606 Legacy Church

3416 N. 15th St., Tampa, FL 33605 New Life Church (hosted by Unbroken Dreams, Inc., — Pet Friendly) 8216 N. 13th St., Tampa, FL 33604 Tampa Bay Mission of Hope 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594 Metropolitan Ministries is supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. All congregate shelters are reserved for adults only. Pre-registration is required by calling the number below. Phone lines turn on at 9 a.m., and the deadline to call is 5 p.m. Families with minor children should call (813) 209-1176. Pinellas County Shelter Locations The following cold weather shelters are available to adult men and women: Tarpon Springs Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast Address: 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Clearwater First United Methodist Church of Clearwater Address: 411 Turner Street, Clearwater Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Pinellas Park Boys & Girls Club Address: 7790 61 st Street North, Pinellas Park Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

St. Petersburg Northwest Presbyterian Church Address: 6330 54 th Ave. North, St. Petersburg Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

WestCare Turning Point Address: 1810 5 th Ave. North, St. Petersburg Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg Address: 100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St. Petersburg Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m. Please Note: This location requires the use of stairs.

Salvation Army Address: 1400 4 th Street South, St. Petersburg Hours: 6 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Allendale United Methodist Church Address: 3803 Haines Rd. N, St. Petersburg Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights (if space is available). Families should call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc., for information about family shelters. Support the Cold Night Shelter Program by volunteering or donating at www.PinellasHomeless.org/coldnightshelters.