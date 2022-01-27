Tampa Bay area cold weather shelters open Friday and Saturday nights

Share this:

Cold weather information provided by Pinellas County

Pinellas: Cold night shelters activating

Cold night shelters in Pinellas County will be open on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, the Homeless Leadership Alliance announced today. The shelters will open between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Shelter guests are accepted from when the shelters open each night until the shelter is full. All sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many sites also serve a meal. Shelters are activated when the National Weather Service expects the “feels like” temperature to hit 40 or below across the county between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Guests will be advised if the shelter will be open on additional nights as conditions warrant.

The following cold weather shelters are available to adult men and women:

Tarpon Springs

Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs Address: 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.



Clearwater

The Refuge Outreach Church Address: 606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755 Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.



First United Methodist Church of Clearwater Address: 411 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL 33756 Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.



Pinellas Park

Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park Address: 7790 61 st Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. Please Note: Transportation will be provided from St. Pete First United Methodist Church (212 3 rd St. N, St. Petersburg) and St. Vincent de Paul (384 15 th St. N, St. Petersburg) beginning at 5:00 p.m.



St. Petersburg

Northwest Presbyterian Church Address: 6330 54 th Ave. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709 Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.



Salvation Army Address: 1400 4 th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701 Hours: 7:00 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.



The Turning Point Address: 1810 5 th Ave. North, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.



Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights (if space is available). Families should call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc., for information about family shelters.

We will update this information from other counties as it becomes available