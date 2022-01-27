Tampa Bay area cold weather shelters open Friday and Saturday nights

Cold weather information provided by Pinellas County
Pinellas: Cold night shelters activating
Cold night shelters in Pinellas County will be open on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, the Homeless Leadership Alliance announced today. The shelters will open between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Shelter guests are accepted from when the shelters open each night until the shelter is full. All sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many sites also serve a meal. Shelters are activated when the National Weather Service expects the “feels like” temperature to hit 40 or below across the county between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Guests will be advised if the shelter will be open on additional nights as conditions warrant.
The following cold weather shelters are available to adult men and women:
Tarpon Springs
- Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs
- Address: 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
- Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.
Clearwater
- The Refuge Outreach Church
- Address: 606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755
- Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.
- First United Methodist Church of Clearwater
- Address: 411 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL 33756
- Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.
Pinellas Park
- Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park
- Address: 7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781
- Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.
- Please Note: Transportation will be provided from St. Pete First United Methodist Church (212 3rd St. N, St. Petersburg) and St. Vincent de Paul (384 15th St. N, St. Petersburg) beginning at 5:00 p.m.
St. Petersburg
- Northwest Presbyterian Church
- Address: 6330 54th Ave. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709
- Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.
- Salvation Army
- Address: 1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
- Hours: 7:00 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.
- The Turning Point
- Address: 1810 5th Ave. North, St Petersburg, FL 33713
- Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.
Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights (if space is available). Families should call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc., for information about family shelters.