Tampa Bay reporters join ‘The Skinny’ to talk Black mortality, cost of living, labor and more

(L-R) Saundra Weather, McKenna Schueler and Olivia George.

Bay area lawyer Shelley Reback, who hosts the Wednesday edition of WMNF Tampa’s “Midpoint” public affairs program has the wheel for this week’s installment of The Skinny. In the spirit of International Women’s Day—when femme-centric voices take over all aspects of WMNF on Friday, March 8—Reback welcomes a trio of all-star Tampa Bay area reporters.

Saundra Weathers of Bay News 9 will talk about mortality rates for Black women and babies. Olivia George of Tampa Bay Times will discuss her stories about issues related to the cost-of-living crisis gripping so many families in our region—particularly, transportation, housing, and homelessness. McKenna Schuler (Orlando Weekly, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, and an alum of WMNF News) will talk about her reporting on legislation related to child labor, labor unions and their ties to special interest groups, plus a new proposal in Orange County to eliminate residents’ medical debt.

Reback will discuss stories on about the epidemic of loneliness and how the USF College of Public Health is responding, plus Amendment 4, and how Florida got the abortion amendment so close to getting on the ballot.

Download audio from the show via wmnf.org.

