Tampa Bay Thrives is addressing the Tampa Bay region’s mental health challenges

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a Tampa Bay non-profit is trying to draw attention to the region’s enormous needs.

Carrie Zeisse, President and CEO of Tampa Bay Thrives, joined WMNF WaveMakers hosts Janet and Tom Scherberger to discuss the group’s mission and how anyone dealing with mental health issues can find help.

Zeisse was joined by Mary Kay Dwyer, who discussed her own mental health challenges and the importance of sharing personal stories to inspire others, part of the Tampa Bay Thrives’ #IfYouKnowYouKnow public awareness campaign.

Tampa Bay Thrives focuses on navigating the mental health care system, expanding access and reducing the stigma associated with mental health struggles.

Listen to the full interview