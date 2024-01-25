Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Tampa City Council delays vote on controversial youth curfew

Posted on by Chris Young
Share

Listen:

The Tampa City Council unanimously decided to delay a vote on a youth curfew. The controversial proposal came after last year’s shooting in Ybor City, where two people were killed and sixteen were injured.

The ordinance would have required kids to stay indoors after 11 p.m. most nights and midnight on Saturday nights. Council member Alan Clendenin represents District 1.

“Public sentiment has been heard loud and clear, and when we do something like this – as best intentioned as it was, and as common sense as it is that nobody wants 12, 13 year olds on the street at 2 o’clock in the morning – these things only work if you have the support of the community and all the entities including the administration.”

The proposal received criticism from the community, and most recently the ACLU.  Mida Martinez attended a community discussion on the curfew earlier this month. She spoke during public comment.

“That night I heard what TPD will do if the curfew was passed, but I did not hear what TPD would do if it wasn’t passed. And I question, they’re not here today, so it makes me wonder – is that the answer? Nothing?”

Council member Clendenin mentioned other alternatives to curb crime.

“Having work programs for members of the community, we can’t forget something like that. To make sure these kids have something to do, and earn money, and not look for other alternatives.”

A new date to vote on the ordinance was not set.

 

Tags
, ,

You may also like

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Thu., January 25, 2024 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

$4.8 million awarded in grants to non-profits 30 non-profits that...

social media
The Florida Senate is poised to take up a bill to prevent children under 16 from having social media accounts after it was passed by the House

Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo backs a proposal that seeks...

pot plants
Could Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis be the weed whisperer?

Ron DeSantis predicted a proposed constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana...

teenage laborer
The full Florida House will consider a bill to loosen restrictions on how many hours some teens can work

The Florida House will take up a controversial proposal to...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The WMNF RETRO #THROWBACK continues Featuring: Kodiac! This Brother and Sister Duo graced our stage for Vibes of the Back back in August of 2016. Who remembers this Band? Comment Below! #throwbackthursday #music 🎉🎶 Phil Nimmons Canadian jazz legend, is still making music at 100 years young! Join us in celebrating his incredible talent and contributions to jazz on Colors of Jazz January 28th, 8-10 PM! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKREEE! 🎹🎵 #JazzLegend #music 🎉🎶 #wmnf Only a week has passed since the MLK March, yet the spirit of love, unity, and happiness is still going strong! Let's keep the positive vibes flowing and champion for love and equality every single day. See you at the next one! 🙌❤️ #MLKMarch #Unity #wmnf 🔥 TROPICAL HEATWAVE IS COMING! Feast your eyes on our EPIC lineup with more updates to come! 🎶 Follow us for highlights on the AMAZING bands and join in on fun contests! 🎉 Don't miss out on the hottest event of the year! Get your tickets now! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE! #WMNF #THW24 #Events 🌴🎸🌞 It's time for another Retro #Throwback! 🕰️ Who recognizes this? Let's play NAME THAT SHOW! 📺 Correct guesses get entered in a drawing for a mini swag bag! 🎉 #communityradio #Music #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Dorm Room