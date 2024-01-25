Tampa City Council delays vote on controversial youth curfew

Listen:

The Tampa City Council unanimously decided to delay a vote on a youth curfew. The controversial proposal came after last year’s shooting in Ybor City, where two people were killed and sixteen were injured.

The ordinance would have required kids to stay indoors after 11 p.m. most nights and midnight on Saturday nights. Council member Alan Clendenin represents District 1.

“Public sentiment has been heard loud and clear, and when we do something like this – as best intentioned as it was, and as common sense as it is that nobody wants 12, 13 year olds on the street at 2 o’clock in the morning – these things only work if you have the support of the community and all the entities including the administration.”

The proposal received criticism from the community, and most recently the ACLU. Mida Martinez attended a community discussion on the curfew earlier this month. She spoke during public comment.

“That night I heard what TPD will do if the curfew was passed, but I did not hear what TPD would do if it wasn’t passed. And I question, they’re not here today, so it makes me wonder – is that the answer? Nothing?”

Council member Clendenin mentioned other alternatives to curb crime.

“Having work programs for members of the community, we can’t forget something like that. To make sure these kids have something to do, and earn money, and not look for other alternatives.”

A new date to vote on the ordinance was not set.