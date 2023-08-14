Tampa Convention Center sees busiest summer yet despite controversial Florida laws driving event cancellations

Share this:

Recent laws in Florida that some call hostile towards minorities have caused many organizations to cancel conventions in the state. However, the Tampa Convention Center has seen its busiest summer yet.

In nearby Orlando, Governor DeSantis’s policies caused cancellations of several major events. National Society of Black Engineers and Alpha Phi Alpha, the nation’s oldest Black fraternity, are just some organizations that canceled.

However, things are different in Tampa.

Kirstin Albert is the communications coordinator for the Tampa Convention Center.

“So we’ve had a very busy summer, our busiest summer in history, as far as the number of events and attendance.”

They’ve seen events such as Tampa Bay Comic Con, and black fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi’s national convention. She says some clients have expressed concern, but they haven’t lost any contracts.

“The City of Tampa and the Tampa Convention Center is a welcoming, inclusive destination regardless of anyone’s background, and we are very proud of that status.”

Their event next month, Sneaker Con, is expected to bring in about 3500 attendees.