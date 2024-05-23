Tampa Electric customers voice concerns prior to TECO/Emera shareholder meeting

The Sierra Club's People Shareholders meeting // Chris Young, 5/23/24

Listen:

As Tampa Electric and its Canadian parent company, Emera, gathered for their annual shareholders meeting, concerned TECO customers and community leaders met to discuss the impacts of energy costs and rate increases.

Around 25 people gathered at a senior apartment complex near downtown Tampa before the shareholders meeting. Representatives from the NAACP, Food and Water Watch, and more were in attendance.

Also in attendance were TECO customers who discussed their frustrations with the company.

“If you don’t pay them they will turn your lights off, so you have a choice of paying your rent and paying your light bill – you got a choice to make!”

Tampa Electric wants to raise rates for residents next year. According to The Tampa Bay Times, a typical household would be charged at least $200 more than what it’s paying now.

One TECO customer says her lights were cut off. She got the situation resolved the same day, but was still left worried.

“It was just a really bad experience, like, I’m a single mom, I have three kids.”

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill deprioritizing renewable energy in the state last week.