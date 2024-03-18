Tampa leaders unveil plans for new community center in Robles Park

Plans for a "Smart Community Hub" in Robles Park // Chris Young, 3/18/24

On Monday, Tampa political and housing leaders unveiled plans for a new community center in Robles Park. This is the first step in a revitalization for the aging public housing community in Tampa.

US Representative Kathy Castor was joined by Mayor Jane Castor and other Tampa housing leaders at a school near Robles Park for the announcement:

“So today, we’re very proud to announce 4 million dollars for their community hub!”

Developers will use a total of $6 million to create a 30,000-square-foot community center in the area. Tampa Housing Authority says the community center, called a smart community hub, will be a “central point of access for health, wellness, and financial, and educational support services”

It comes as part of a revitalization of the housing project, which was built in the 50’s and is in disrepair.

Congress member Castor got emotional when recalling the progress the city has made in public housing.

“It was a time when, you looked at the public housing projects across Tampa, and you said ‘that’s not good enough for our neighbors.’”

Michael Randolph is a resident of Robles Park. He advocated for the funding.

“I’m feeling elated. I’m feeling that– here’s an opportunity to change the narrative and transform people in Robles Park from what is now a dark place, to a bright place.”

Developers expect construction on the hub and 200 units of affordable housing to begin by the end of 2025.