Tampa nonprofit wants more to be done to protect American Palestinians in Gaza amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Posted on by Chris Young
Abdullah Jaber speaks at CAIR Florida press conference // Chris Young, 10/19/23

The Israel-Hamas war has left many dead or missing, including American citizens. One Tampa non-profit is demanding the government do more to ensure the safety of all American citizens in Gaza, especially American Palestinians.

Abdullah Jaber is the Executive Director of CAIR Florida, a non-profit dedicated to fighting Islamaphobia.

“No one – our president, the state department, our governor – no one has yet talked about American Palestines, American Palestines that are stuck in Gaza right now. No one has.”

He addressed the public alongside others personally affected by the attacks at a press conference at the CAIR offices.

For Hana Elnagar, the story is personal. Her five children from Tampa went to see family in Gaza for the summer when the attacks happened. Now she can’t get in contact with them.

“I know nothing about my kids, and I don’t know if they are in the safe area… I don’t know if they are… I don’t know nothing about my kids. I want to know where my kids is, I connect the Congress, I connect with the Department of State, and also the embassy. They didn’t know nothing, they told me when you have any news, let me know.”

Jaber says there’s a double standard.

“So today when we see this full-throated, unilateral support of one side, and complete dehumanization of the other, not only there but here also, it brings fear for the Muslim community.”

CAIR Florida launched #EveryAmericanSafe campaign to highlight what they claim is the government’s obligation to keep all American citizens around the world safe and protected.

