City of Tampa and USF release survey results from Community Policing Workshop

Over the weekend, the City of Tampa unveiled findings about community opinions of the city’s police force. Mayor Jane Castor responded to the results of Tampa’s Community Policing Workshop.

The survey was conducted and results were announced by a USF professor, who we’ll heard from on WMNF’s MidPoint.

The results of the survey of USF students, members of the community and police officers showed that some people don’t think Tampa Police are held accountable, think the department needs better training and that some Tampa residents don’t trust officers.

The survey was conducted by USF Associate Criminology Professor, Dr. Bryanna Fox and the Mayor’s Community Task Force on Policing.

