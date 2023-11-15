Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Temporary Closure City of Tampa McKay Bay Scale House and Transfer Station Due To Power Outage

Posted on by Josh Holton
Share
Press Release via City of Tampa
Press Release from the City of Tampa:
The City of Tampa McKay Bay Waste to Energy Facility, the McKay Bay Scale House and Transfer Station is closed until further notice to the general public and commercial customers due to a power outage.

We apologize for the inconvenience and we will send out a notification once services are restored.

Residents are still encouraged to use alternative waste disposal facilities. Please use the contacts below for more information on accepted items, rates, and facility hours.

Commercial contractors, don’t hesitate to contact your City of Tampa Solid Waste Department representative for more information.

All collection services may experience delays:

  • Trash, recycling, and yard waste collection services may experience delays.
  • In case of delay, please leave your cart/yard waste curbside through the rest of your regularly scheduled collection day. Our team is working diligently to get routes completed.

Commercial collection may experience delays.Thank you for your patience and understanding. For updates on the outage, please call the City of Tampa Utilities Call Center at (813) 274-8811, or visit the website at tampa.gov/solidwaste.
# # #

Marla Spence-Howell
Communications Coordinator, Department of Solid Waste & Environmental Program Management
c: (813) 610-2118 / e: marla.spence-howell@tampagov.net

Adam Smith
Communications Director, Marketing & Communications
c: 813-352-1795 / e: [email protected]
Tags
, ,

You may also like

Medicaid expansion sign
Florida continues to drop residents off Medicaid

Enrollment in Florida’s Medicaid program has dropped by more than...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Wed., November 15, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Pink gives away banned books Pop singer Pink will give...

Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol
Florida legislators file bills to penalize any student who “promotes a foreign terrorist organization”

The bills could financially penalize state university and college students...

Vote By Mail sign, Florida
Voting rights groups press on with their challenge to Florida’s voter registration handwritten signature requirement they say violates the Civil Rights Act

The appeal comes after a federal judge rejected a lawsuit...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Thank you to our incredible food donors! 🙏 Your contributions make our events truly special! 🎉 We are so grateful for your support! 💗 Please show these businesses some love! 💞 #FoodDonations #SupportLocal #Grateful 🙌 @bavarospizza @cabotcreamery @cafehey @cosmic_savories Crystal Bay Cafe @decosmomarket @ellasfolkartcafe Herp Hobby Shop @ketchies_yaad @mr.dunderbaksbrewpub @motherkombucha @newworldtampa @newyorknewyorkpizza Olde Heights Bistro Petra Middle Eastern Restaurant @smoothieking Thuy Nguyen Cafe It's time to celebrate! 🤩 Nancy Cee is back on the airwaves spinning all the music you love! 🎧 Tune in this Wed, 3-6pm for an amazing show you won't want to miss! 🎶 🎉 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #NancyCee #BackOnAir #TuneIn #ListenLive It's #FLASHBACKFRIDAY! Who remembers the 2011 movie It's time for a Host Spotlight! 🌟 Be sure to check out this article on our very own Flee Courtney! 🎉 Whether he's putting together a super fun event or spinning for WMNF, you're guaranteed to have a great time! 🎶 Don't forget to join him for spins every Monday from 3-6 pm! 🎧 CLICK FOR ARTICLE ==> https://greenbenchmonthly.com/people-of-st-pete/lee-flee-courtney/ If you didn't rock your way to the Rolling Stones Tribute, you missed an awesome show! 🤘 The Jaggar Impersonation contest was next-level awesome, and the Raffle Prizes? 🔥 Pure fire! 🔥 Check out these snapshots of the epic performance – FOMO alert! 📸 Don't miss out on tickets to the next rockin' adventure! 🎸✨ #StonesTribute #RockOn #Events #community #wmnf Photo Credit: John M.