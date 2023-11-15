Temporary Closure City of Tampa McKay Bay Scale House and Transfer Station Due To Power Outage

We apologize for the inconvenience and we will send out a notification once services are restored.

Residents are still encouraged to use alternative waste disposal facilities. Please use the contacts below for more information on accepted items, rates, and facility hours.

Commercial contractors, don’t hesitate to contact your City of Tampa Solid Waste Department representative for more information.

All collection services may experience delays:

Trash , recycling, and yard waste collection services may experience delays.

, recycling, and yard waste collection services may experience delays. In case of delay, please leave your cart/yard waste curbside through the rest of your regularly scheduled collection day. Our team is working diligently to get routes completed.

Commercial collection may experience delays.Thank you for your patience and understanding. For updates on the outage, please call the City of Tampa Utilities Call Center at (813) 274-8811, or visit the website at tampa.gov/solidwaste.