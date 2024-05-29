Tennis champion Coco Gauff urges young Floridians to vote

Listen:

U-S Open champion Coco Gauff recently called for young Americans, and especially Floridians, to get out and vote this election.

Gauff spoke to the Associated Press last week ahead of the Paris Open

“It is a crazy time to be a Floridian, especially a Black one at that.”

Gauff called on the youth to vote.

“There’s no point in complaining in the political climate of the world if you don’t exercise your right to vote – that’s just how I was raised personally.”

Equal Ground is a black-led, Florida voting rights group.

Interim Executive Director Genesis Robinson applauded Gauff’s remarks.

“I think what Coco Gauff did is shine a light on the need for us all to civically participate and be engaged.”

Robinson says Florida youth are also interested in issues like classroom and library book bans and conversations about race, privilege, and oppression. .

The primary election is August 20th, and the General Election is November 5th.