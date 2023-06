Share this:

MidPoint takes up the challenges of Affordable Housing in the Tampa Bay region and what to do about it with former County Commissioner Kimberly Overman, Founder of the Housing Leadership Council of Tampa Bay, and Ernest Hooper, Sr. VP of Communications for the United Way Suncoast.

Listen to the entire episode here, on the WMNF app, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast wherever you get your podcasts.